Luxor Capital Group LP Acquires Shares of 55,604 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $4,108,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 927,467 shares of company stock worth $192,353,049. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.10. 80,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,531. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.33 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.