Lynne Marie Laube Sells 4,278 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $524,140.56.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $327,331.17.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $289,278.36.

CDLX traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.31. 303,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $161.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 145.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

