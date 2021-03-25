Lynrock Lake LP Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,791,000. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

INTC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.83. 2,060,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,416,820. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.