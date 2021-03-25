Maecenas Hits Market Cap of $349,085.62 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Maecenas has a market cap of $349,085.62 and approximately $5,556.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 85.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

