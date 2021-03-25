MahaDAO (MAHA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.81 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $1.81 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $7.62 or 0.00014529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00779867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00075254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,192 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.