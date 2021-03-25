Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Trading Down 4.1%

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34. 194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

