Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $1,919.70

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $101.35 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $1,919.70 or 0.03645306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00025209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.00642989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00063678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

