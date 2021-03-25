MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $112.24 million and approximately $27.04 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.16 or 0.00453675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00058310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00175177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.54 or 0.00797742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00075770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,898,005 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

