Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.30

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.30 and traded as high as C$27.00. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$26.97, with a volume of 3,974,504 shares traded.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.59.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.