Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 147.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 1.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Markel by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Markel by 12.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Markel by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Markel by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $10.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,136.82. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,107.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,027.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.