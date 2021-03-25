Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $151,676.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $397,530.05 and approximately $151,676.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.80 or 0.03099008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.