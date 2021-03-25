Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Mastercard worth $970,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,743,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $358.03. 70,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $227.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

