MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Down 1.9%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 868 ($11.34). 22,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 285,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.56).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 925.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 578.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The firm has a market cap of £822.77 million and a P/E ratio of -54.59.

In other news, insider Stark Thompson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total value of £210,000 ($274,366.34). Also, insider Will Brooke sold 40,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,015 ($13.26), for a total value of £415,135 ($542,376.54).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

