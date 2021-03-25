McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.10. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2,767,559 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $486.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

