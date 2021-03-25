MCO (MCO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $940,399.00

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, MCO has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. MCO has a market capitalization of $51.09 million and $940,399.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00006143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00025209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.00642989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00063678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00023943 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

