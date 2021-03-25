Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Down 1.2%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 289.20 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 291 ($3.80). 544,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 469,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294.40 ($3.85).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 297.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 290. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.89.

Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

