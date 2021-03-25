MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

A number of research firms have commented on MEG. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.32. 1,747,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.31. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

