MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

A number of research firms have commented on MEG. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.32. 1,747,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.31. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.