Membrana (MBN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $318,126.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Membrana has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Membrana has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $318,126.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Membrana coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00024249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.22 or 0.00643453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023897 BTC.

About Membrana

Membrana (MBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 600,577,538 coins and its circulating supply is 364,080,992 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

Buying and Selling Membrana

