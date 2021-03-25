Meme (MEME) Price Hits $2,952.42 on Top Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Meme has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,952.42 or 0.05633590 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $82.67 million and $22.85 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.79 or 0.00364047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004721 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00029964 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

