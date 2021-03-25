Menlo Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Menlo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 3.6% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $625.14. 688,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,661,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $730.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $600.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.23, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

