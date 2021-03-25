Menlo Advisors LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.10. 118,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

