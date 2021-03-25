Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Mercury Systems worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,638,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,650 shares of company stock worth $956,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MRCY stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

