Meridian Network Trading 25.2% Lower This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $208,045.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00075925 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002344 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

