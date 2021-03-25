Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Purchases $23,466.69 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $23,466.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 57,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,635. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

