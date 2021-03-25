Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $6.49. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 56,447 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $26,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

