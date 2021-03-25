Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $6.49. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 56,447 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.
In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $26,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
