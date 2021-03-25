Meta (MTA) Market Cap Hits $43.57 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Meta has a market capitalization of $43.57 million and $6.29 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00004801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.97 or 0.00460360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00058687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00179004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.43 or 0.00793667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00076121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.