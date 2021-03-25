MetaHash (MHC) Price Up 112% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $46.07 million and $2.34 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 112% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,622,078,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,452,556,629 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

