Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,038,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,090,195 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.60% of Micron Technology worth $2,183,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.