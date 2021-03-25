MidasProtocol Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $132,393.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00629407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00023788 BTC.

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

