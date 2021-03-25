MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $153.87 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $14.36 or 0.00027522 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $153.87 million and $7,192.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00370125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.42 or 0.05740754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,715,073 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

