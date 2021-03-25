Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $324.49 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $324.49 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.75 or 0.00013007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00058466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00178749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00795023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00076360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,773 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

