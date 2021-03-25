Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Cap of $28.24 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $28.24 million and $337,931.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be bought for about $516.95 or 0.00987616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.97 or 0.00460360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00058687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00179004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.43 or 0.00793667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00076121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 54,627 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.