Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $246,197.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for about $40.48 or 0.00076816 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00460580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00058394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00178958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.21 or 0.00799256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00076317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 547,227 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.