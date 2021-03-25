Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 413,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,499,000 after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.15. 423,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average is $224.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

