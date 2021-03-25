MKM Partners Reaffirms Neutral Rating for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 169,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.