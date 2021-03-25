Moffett Nathanson Increases FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $50.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,816,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,645. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

