MonaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $143.85 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00004156 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $143.85 million and approximately $30.58 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,662.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,622.55 or 0.03081063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00333539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00909655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00420736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.00368925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2,015,371.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00238700 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.