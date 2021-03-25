Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,707.28

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,707.28 ($22.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,879 ($24.55). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,871.50 ($24.45), with a volume of 732,587 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,851.11 ($24.18).

The stock has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,805.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,707.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other Mondi news, insider Mike Powell bought 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Also, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,563 shares of company stock worth $9,958,424.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

