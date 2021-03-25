Monero Classic Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $107.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.10 or 0.00418359 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.