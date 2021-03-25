MoonTools Market Capitalization Tops $3.35 Million (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One MoonTools token can now be purchased for approximately $121.93 or 0.00231298 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonTools has a market cap of $3.35 million and $220,423.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.16 or 0.00453675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00058310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00175177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.54 or 0.00797742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00075770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonTools Token Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Token Trading

