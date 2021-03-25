Morpheus Labs One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.31 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $45.97 million and $4.31 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 83.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.41 or 0.00638637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.