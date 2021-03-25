MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0186 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $115.19 million and approximately $101.72 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00024249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.22 or 0.00643453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023897 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,018,304 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

