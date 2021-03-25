Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Shares Down 81.3%

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM)’s stock price traded down 81.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 1,958,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,520,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.36.

Mporium Group Company Profile (LON:MPM)

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

