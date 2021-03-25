MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $453.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $424.03 on Thursday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $257.07 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

