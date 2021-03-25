mStable USD Hits Market Capitalization of $41.07 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.07 million and $379,432.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,760.63 or 0.99865057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00033242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,210,587 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.