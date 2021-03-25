Mushroom Market Cap Tops $653.09 Million (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Mushroom has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. One Mushroom coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.67 or 0.00028154 BTC on exchanges. Mushroom has a total market cap of $653.09 million and $415,494.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mushroom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.75 or 0.00460191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00058363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00180290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00798793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00076836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mushroom Coin Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,526,751 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mushroom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mushroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mushroom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.