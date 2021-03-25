Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.08 Million

Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $451.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.70 million and the highest is $463.94 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $715.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $666.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

