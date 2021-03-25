Name Changing Token Hits Market Capitalization of $6.62 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $386,763.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00049726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00643342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024073 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 38,968,970 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.