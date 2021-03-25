National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYDGF stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.98. 97 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $97.13 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average is $167.14.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.