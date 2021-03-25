National Bankshares Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$260.00 to C$265.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BYD. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.55.

BYD traded down C$7.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$218.43. 39,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$132.60 and a one year high of C$245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$224.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$215.76.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

